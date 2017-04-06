FTA to be signed between Pak-Iran after resumption of banking channels

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP):Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement

(FTA) would be signed between the two countries after State Bank of

Pakistan and Central Bank of Iran resume banking channels.

Joint Ministerial level meeting between Pakistan and Iran

would be held in Tehran on April 18, for negotiation on bilateral

trade and FTA between the two countries, a senior official of

Ministry of Commerce told APP here.

“We are very much looking forward to progress on the bilateral

trade and enhance export to Iran,” he said.

Talking about FTA with China, he said its second phase was

also due.

However, Pakistan was desirous to have duty relaxation on 50

products before launching the Phase-II, he added.

“We demanded unilateral relaxation on 50 different products

for few years before signing Phase-II of FTA,” the official said.

Replying to question, he said Pakistan wanted relaxation on

these products to protect the local market and ensure

competitiveness.

He was of the view that once the Phase-II of FTA with China

was launched, it would bind both the countries to have zero tariffs,

however at this stage it would be difficult for Pakistani economy to

provide such concessions.