Four terrorist killed in Awaran

RAWALPINDI, Jul 16 (APP):At least four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on a terrorist hideout in Awaran, Balochistan, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) here Monday. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

Meanwhile, in another similar operation in Ghazi mountains around Sibi-Kohlu road, the security forces apprehended three terrorist suspects and recovered explosive, weapons and ammunition including detonating cord and communication equipment, the ISPR statement added.

The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad.