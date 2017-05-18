Four more hardcore terrorists executed

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Four more hardcore terrorists,
involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism,
including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of
communication and electricity infrastructure, destruction of
educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law
Enforcement Agencies were executed on Wednesday.
These convicts tried by military courts were executed at a Jail of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,said an ISPR press release.
The executed convicts included Muhammad Ibrahim S/O Maseen who
was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved
in killing of a civilian, destruction of a bridge and attacking
Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of civilians and a
soldier. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict
admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court and
was awarded death sentence.
The second convict was Rizwan Ullah S/O Taj Mir Khan who was
an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in
killing of a civilian, kidnapping WAPDA employee and attacking Armed
Forces of Pakistan which resulted in injuries to an officer and a
soldier. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The
convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial
court. He was awarded death sentence.
The third convict Sardar Ali S/O Muhammad Akram Khan was also
an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in
attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of educational
institution which resulted in injuries and death of soldiers. He was
also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences
before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death
sentence.
Sher Muhammad Khan S/O Ahmed Khan,the fourth convict was also
an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in
killing of a civilian and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which
resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.
He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The
convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial
court and was awarded death sentence.
