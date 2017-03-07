Former CJP Syed Sajjad Ali Shah passes away

KARACHI, Mar 7 (APP): Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Sajjad Ali Shah passed away at a local hospital here Tuesday evening.

Family sources confirming his death said he was suffering from severe chest infection and was hospitalized for past few days.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah (late), born in 1933, had served as Chief Justice of the country from June 1994 to Dec 1997.

He had also served as Chief Justice of Sindh High Court from December 1989 to November 1990.