Former Army Chief Gen Raheel gets nod to head IFA

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Former Chief of Army Staff General ® Raheel Sharif has been issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the federal government to onward join as head of the proposed Islamic Forces Alliance (IFA).

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif talking to media here on Friday confirmed the news and said the NOC in favour of Gen ® Raheel was issued a couple of days back.

The NOC was issued in his favour after complying with all the codal formalities, he said.

Responding to a quarry he said Gen Raheel had already left the country for Saudi Arabia to assume the charge as Chief of the IFA.

Gen Raheel served Pakistan Army as Chief of Army Staff till November 2016 and earned accolades especially for taking the country out of grip of terrorism during his three years term. His contributions to make Pakistan Army a battle hardened force would also be remembered for long period of time.