Foreign secretary receives media delegation from Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, May 15, (APP): A group of ten senior journalists from leading media houses of Bangladesh called on the foreign secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Monday, a foreign office statement said.
During the interaction, the foreign secretary highlighted that Pakistan
and Bangladesh are bound in a fraternal relationship.
She emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in
the fields of trade, education, culture and enhancing people to people contacts.
She referred to the special links between the people of the two
countries that are based on a common history, culture, religion and values.
The delegation reciprocated warm sentiments that the people of
Bangladesh have towards Pakistan. They thanked the foreign secretary for the hospitality accorded to them.
The media delegation is presently on a week-long visit to Pakistan where they are scheduled to interact with senior officials, think tanks and media.
