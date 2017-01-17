Foreign investment jumps 44 percent

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Net foreign investment in Pakistan

has increased by more than 44 per cent in the first seven months of

the current fiscal year as compared with the corresponding period of

preceding year.

A report published in a section of press quoting the State

Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said net foreign investment stood at $1.18

billion between July and January 2010-11.

According to the report, net foreign portfolio investments

increased by 176 per cent to reach $234.8 million, helping bolster

total investments, even though foreign direct investments dropped by

16 per cent to $947 million.