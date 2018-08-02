Strict financial discipline, consistent polices required to overcome challenges: Shamshad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Minister for Finance, Planning Development and Reform Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Thursday said that Pakistan was facing challenge of acute macro economic instability and fiscal deficit and it needs strict financial discipline and consistent policies to overcome this challenge.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Sustainable Development Goals-Baseline and Target Setting’, organized by the Planning Commission, she said that creative approach needs to be adopted to find a mechanism to insulate effective financing of the sustainable development goals bearing in mind the financial restraints the country is faced with.

The objective of the event was to discuss and generate an open debate on SDGs, standards and definition, synchronizing data, resolving key methodological issues, aligning federal and provincial budgets, taking on board provincial and local governments to actively pursue the goals and play effective role in implementation of policies.

Focusing the future agenda and policies, the Minister advised to target the progress of the goals and evolve rigorous monitoring process that would help in successful implementation and evaluation of the policies.

She said that the government needs to take on board experts and modernize statistical data production services which would ultimately help in effective policy making and rationalizing goals in this regards.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar emphasized that for the purpose to jot down as to how the provincial and local statistical organizations could leap forward enhancement and augmentation of data itself, significant measures and initiatives are required to ensure receiving of cross verified data through credible mechanism.

Moreover, Pakistan needs to focus on institution building and capacity building of the human resource putting up lot is efforts and diverting necessary resources.

She said that it was important to recognize that the underline spirit of SDGs was to leave no one behind” Pakistan also have to adopt strategies to enhance local participation and use local potential as a means not only for monitoring and accountability of SDGs but also in the implementation of the SDGs agenda2030

Earlier addressing the workshop, Secretary Planning Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that Pakistan’s strong commitment for the implementation of SDGs agenda. He remarked that SDGs are integrated with country’s national development agenda and that the Minister of planning, development and research also attaches high importance to it by placing it in her top three priorities.

Shoaib Ahmed said that Government of Pakistan also wants to engage the private sector, NGOs for SDGs agenda implementation. He said during the last five years, Pakistan has made remarkable progress in SDGs. He further said that now we have to be more action oriented and take the lead from the front. All progress achieved locally, provincially and nationally must be tabulated. He hoped that the workshop would help to understand the mechanics related to the component of SDGs.