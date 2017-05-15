Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, May 15 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.4393 15.05.17

CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH MAY 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MAY 17, 2017.

USD 104.7988

GBP 134.7607

EUR 113.8953

JPY 0.9222