Foreign dignitaries discuss matters of mutual interest with Naval Chief

KARACHI, Feb 09 (APP):Various activities of three-day Multinational

Maritime Exercise “AMAN 19” continue the 2nd day, here on Saturday.

During the proceedings of the day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral

Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was called on by Lt General Edzai Absalom

Tafadzwa Chanyuka Chimonyo Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu Ph.D. Chief of Romanian Naval Forces, Lt General Afgan Taghiyev Veli Chief of Coast Guard State Border Service Azerbaijan and Admiral (Retd) William A.Owens of USA in separate meetings.