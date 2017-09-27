Forces making efforts to maintain peace in Bajaur: Col Rehman

BAJAUR AGENCY, Sep 27 (APP): Commandant Bajaur Scouts Col Muhammad

Rehman Qadar Wednesday said the security forces are making all-out efforts to maintain peace in Bajaur Agency.

He said this while addressing a function to mark the promotion of

Bajaur scouts personnel at Bajaur Scouts headquarters Khar.

Tribal elders, workers of various political and religious parties,

officials of the security forces and administration in large number

attended the event.

Col Qadar told the law and order situation was under control, adding

that significant improvement has been witnessed in peace and stability in almost all areas during the last several months.

He told that the security force with the support of local people has

speed up its efforts to eliminate anti-social elements and their supporters from the agency.

He was the view that the day is near when an exemplary peace would

restore across the agency.

Later, Col Muhammad Rehman Qadar has awarded shoulder badges to the

newly promoted personnel of Bajaur scouts.