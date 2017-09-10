Foolproof security to be provided to ICC World XI: PB govt spokesperson

LAHORE, Sep 10 (APP): Spokesperson Punjab Government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said foolproof security has been ensured for cricketers of the ICC World XI during their sojourn in the provincial metropolis to play three T20 matches at the Qaddafi Stadium between 12-15 September.

During a press briefing on the security and traffic plans for the

Independence Cup cricket at the 90 Shahrah e Quaid e Azam here on Sunday, he said the visit of the ICC World XI would serve as a milestone in the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan, adding better security arrangements were in place as compared to PSL final.

Malik Ahmad was flanked by Provincial Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada,

Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and CTO Lahore Rai Ijaz Ahmed. The Punjab government spelled out the arrangements for the Independence Cup matches between September 10- September 16 during the media briefing.

Briefing the media on the facilities for the spectators at the Qaddafi

Stadium, Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal said infrastructure had been improved in and around the Qaddafi stadium on the instructions of the Punjab government, adding that adjoining roads had been carpeted besides refurbishing the lavatories at the Stadium.

Sumbal said two electric water coolers had been installed at each of the

12 stands at the stadium for the convenience of the spectators, adding that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) had been handed the charge of the lavatories at the stadium for better services. He said, though vendors had been selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Deputy Commissioner (DC) had deputed Price Control Magistrates (PCM) to ensure the spectators were not overcharged.

He thanked the Forman Christian College (FCC) University management for

providing the parking facility on the request of the government, adding that lighting on the route of the team from the hotel to the stadium had been increased while targeted areas were profusely lit up.

The commissioner said 38 buses of the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA)

will transport the spectators from parking places to the stadium while 80 volunteer student ushers and PCB staff will assist the spectators to their respective stands.

He said Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) had installed enhanced more

CCTV cameras on and along the route of the teams for better monitoring, adding that DC Lahore had also installed additional 200 CCTV cameras in the city.

He said an eight-bed hospital was set up which will be equipped by the

Services Hospital Lahore, adding an additional 25 bed hospital was established at the Hockey Stadium with assistance from the Punjab Sports Board.

He said welcoming slogans for international cricketers from countries

around the world will be provided to the spectators to be displayed at the stands.

DIG (Operations) Lahore Dr Haider Ashraf, briefing the media, said VVIP

security would be provided to the teams while a four-tier security mechanism was put in place. He said Lahore police was geared up to conduct this mega event and ensure foolproof security, adding that comprehensive arrangements had been made for the mega event.

He said ‘Security with Convenience’ was the motto of the police, adding

that different police security walls and cavalcades had been constituted to escort the teams from the hotel to the stadium and back to the hotel. He said different routes had been designed for the teams in order to ensure an element of surprise for the teams.

DIG Operations said 19 SPs, 45 DSPs and 6000 force have been deployed

for the security including Punjab police, Lahore police, Anti Riot police, Dolphin Force and PRU.

He further said overall security of the provincial metropolis will not

be ignored with additional check-pints and snap checking from

September 10-16, adding that optimum use of the technology will be made during the matches at the Qaddafi stadium.

Regarding the traffic plans, CTO Rai Ijaz Ahmed said FCC University

Parking, Liberty Market Parking, Jam e Shirin Park, LDA Sunfort Hotel Parking and other government places will be used for parking of the vehicles for the spectators.

The CTO said The Mall, Jail Road and the Canal will remain open for

traffic all the time, adding that the traffic on the canal will only be stopped during the travelling of the team from the hotel to the stadium, adding that traffic from Kalma Chowk to Muslim Town Mor wil remain suspended but shuttle service would be available.

Rai Ijaz said the school and college routes will be kept open while

Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles will be provided a safe route.

He said rickshaws and xinchi will not be allowed to park at the parking

slots while LNG/CNG fitted motor vehicles will also not be allowed entry in the parking places, adding that people should also not carry mobile battery banks with them to the stadium.

The CTO said the spectators must carry their tickets and Identity cards

with them to the parking otherwise they would not be allowed to park their vehicles.

He advised the spectators to prefer Metrobus for commuting to the

stadium, adding that only 3 stations of the Metrobus will be closed while shuttle service will be available there to escort them to the stadium.

To a question, Spokesperson Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said FCC

university parking was being used after deliberations with the university management, adding that the Independence Cup T20 matches were being held for the restoration of cricket in the country and it was a national cause.

Regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the spokesperson said the PCB had

already invited Imran Khan to the cricket fixtures, adding that Imran Khan was a better player than a politician.

Regarding the shortage of tickets, he said Qaddafi stadium capacity was

less while the spectators desire to watch the match was high, adding that, according to statistics, some 97000 online accesses were hit on the first day of the opening of the tickets. He said people from all over the country wanted to watch the matches but it was not possible to accommodate all.