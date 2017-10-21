Foolproof security to be ensured for Sri Lankan cricket team

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP)
Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday said that all
resources would be utilised to make foolproof security
arrangements for Sri Lankan team, touring here to play the
third T-20 cricket match.
The Lahore police have ensured the best security measures
for the last two years for the international cricket players,
visiting here to play cricket matches, he said and added that
no effort would be spared in ensuring elaborative security for
the 3rd T-20 cricket match to be held on October 29 in Lahore.
He expressed these views while taking to the media after
laying foundation stone of a new building of RPO Sheikhupura
office on Multan Road here.
Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Tahir, RPO
Sheikhpura Zulfiqar Hameed, DPO Nankana Sahib Bilal Umar, DPO
Kasoor Zulfiqar Ahmed, CTO lahore Ray Ejaz Ahmad and senior
officer were also present.
He said that police hospitals project had become operational
in Lahore and Sargodha and soon the best medical facilities
would be provided to the policemen of other districts of province.
He also ordered for completing RPO office building within
18 months and maintaining standards in construction of the building.
