FM condoles loss of lives in Afghan terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives caused by the terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s Maidan Wardak province.

“My deepest sympathies with the people of Afghanistan particularly the people of Maidan Wardak province. As the death toll mounts in Afghanistan I can only pray for peace for our neighbor,” the foreign minister said in a message posted on his twitter handle.

Pakistan would continue to play its part in ensuring an end to war in Afghanistan, he added.