FJWU, IPS sign MoU to focus research, training in area of public policy

RAWALPINDI, Jul 17 (APP):Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Islamabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Tuesday to focus joint research and training in the area of public policy.

Vice Chancellor (VC), FJWU, Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir and Director General (DG), IPS, Khalid Rehman signed the MoU. A five-member delegation from IPS and senior officials from FJWU were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the VC while welcoming the guests highlighted the progressive vision of the university and its commitment in forging partnerships both within and outside Pakistan in its pursuit for academic excellence.

The DG in his remarks underscored the need to collaborate with universities across multiple disciplines in the multifaceted area of Public policy.

The MoU was facilitated by ORIC in collaboration with the Public administration Department of FJWU.

The MoU would also serve as a conduit for providing internship opportunities to FJWU students at IPS.