First Women Int’l Film Festival from March 11

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): The First Women International Film Festival (WIFF) will be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts from March 11.

The two day film festival will screen the films made by women,

about women, to highlight their social issues.

Women Through Film is an initiative trying to encourage

and facilitate young girls and women including aspiring filmmakers to use self expression, storytelling, fiction and citizen journalism through photography and film making with the purpose to raise their voice and create social change.

“We aim to encourage and facilitate aspiring female filmmakers

to tell stories about issues that directly or indirectly affect them, using film and photography and other media,” said an official of WIFF.

In a two day event films from around the world on the

themes of Gender Equity, Violence Against Women and Women of Wonder, in the form of short films, documentaries, public service announcements and animated films would be screened.

The event will be divided into the following

segments: 48 hour shoot out competition, Films’ Screening, Panel Discussion, 2 Day Grand Exhibition and closing musical concert.