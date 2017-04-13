First US Muslim woman judge found dead in New York

NEW YORK, April 13 (APP): Sheila Abdus-Salaam, America’s first-ever Muslim woman judge and the first African-American female to serve on New York’s highest court, has been found dead in New York, police say.

The 65-year-old judge’s body was found floating on the on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River on Wednesday, just a mile from her home in central Harlem.

Police called the late judge’s husband to identify her. She was reported missing since Tuesday. Officials said the body showed no signs of apparent trauma or injuries.

As a Muslim, Ms. Abdus-Salaam made history in 2013, when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo nominated her to serve on the state Court of Appeals.

“The New York Court of Appeals was saddened to learn today of the passing of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a most beloved colleague since she joined the Court in May 2013,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said.

Before getting unanimous approval for the job, Ms. Abdus-Salaam said, “being a judge is an honour and involves tremendous responsibility to the litigants and to society.”

Cuomo issued a statement on Wednesday, extending his condolences to Ms. Abdus-Salaam’s family.

“As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the State’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer,” he said. “Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also grieved the judge’s “tragic passing,” calling her a “a humble pioneer.”

Also mourning Abdus-Salaam’s mysterious death was state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who described her as “an inspiration.”