First-ever digital Urdu Dictionary to be launched soon

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Urdu Lughat (Dictionary) Board under
National History and Literary Heritage Division is ready to launch
first-ever digital Urdu Dictionary this month.
Head of Urdu Dictionary Board Adeel Abbas Jafri told APP
all the compilation work has been done and sent to Google for the
approval to make it available on different application stores.
Web portal will also be created to felicitate the reader, he
added.
After a development of software almost portion of
composition and proof-reading have been done. Team of 70 people
had worked on this project and completed it in the stipulated
time-frame, an official told APP.
He said Urdu languages largest Urdu dictionary consist of 22
volumes already published and “now we have composed it for
Internet and mobile App under the planning and supervision of
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui.”
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and & National
Heritage is focusing on promoting and preserving the national
language of the country.
English is a common medium of communication which has
decreased reliance and usage of Urdu, he added.
