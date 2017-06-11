First-ever digital Urdu Dictionary to be launched soon

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Urdu Lughat (Dictionary) Board under

National History and Literary Heritage Division is ready to launch

first-ever digital Urdu Dictionary this month.

Head of Urdu Dictionary Board Adeel Abbas Jafri told APP

all the compilation work has been done and sent to Google for the

approval to make it available on different application stores.

Web portal will also be created to felicitate the reader, he

added.

After a development of software almost portion of

composition and proof-reading have been done. Team of 70 people

had worked on this project and completed it in the stipulated

time-frame, an official told APP.

He said Urdu languages largest Urdu dictionary consist of 22

volumes already published and “now we have composed it for

Internet and mobile App under the planning and supervision of

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and & National

Heritage is focusing on promoting and preserving the national

language of the country.

English is a common medium of communication which has

decreased reliance and usage of Urdu, he added.