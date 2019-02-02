First ever business centre opened in UAE to facilitate Pakistani entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):A first ever business centre has been setup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help the overseas Pakistanis in establishing their businesses in the country by providing rent-free spaces and training to the aspiring entrepreneurs.

The initiative has been launched following an understanding between the Government of Pakistan and UAE-based Samana Group of Companies, consequent to the efforts by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari who had negotiated with the UAE authorities during his recent visit.