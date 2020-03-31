Firdous grieved over demise of Mir Javedur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Chairman Jang group Mir Javedur Rehman.

In a condolence message, the SAPM said that services of Mir Javwdur Rehman for the profession of journalism would be remembered for long time.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.