Financial close of TAPI gas pipeline project likely in early 2020

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) is determined to achieve financial close of the multi-billion dollar Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in start of the year 2020.

“Pakistan is committed to start practical work on its section of the pipeline at earliest and complete it within the stipulated time frame,” a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said a high level delegation from Turkmenistan; comprising Chairman Board of Directors of TPCL Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov and TPCL Manager (Pakistan Branch) Batyr Berdiyev, recently held a meeting with Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed different aspects of the project.