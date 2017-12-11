Film Festival “Human Rights Through Cinematography” concludes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The concluding ceremony of the “Human Rights through Cinematography” film festival held here at Lok Virsa, co-organized by European Union, the United Nations and the Embassy of Switzerland.

Cosmopolitanism, another documentary was also showcased at the concluding ceremony which marked the conclusion of the “Human Rights through Cinematography” film festival.

Running from November 23 to December 10, this film festival travelled to different cities including Gujrat, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

The screenings were held in embassies, UN Information Centre, Goethe-Institut, universities and Pakistan National Council of Arts, as in previous editions, with the support of the European Union.

A highlight of the film festival was the participation of young students of universities at all venues especially in many universities across the country. The human rights through cinematography film festival presented 25 documentaries on human right violations across the world.

The screenings on the Human Rights Day were followed by panel discussion on “Defending Human Rights in troubled times: Dignity and Adversity”.

Jan Figel Special Envoy of the European Union, Rabiya Javeri Agha, Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Isabelle Gattiker Director of the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights, Juan Lozano Director Crime Hunters, Sara Belal Founder of Justice Project Pakistan and Christine Chung Human Rights Officer at the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights participated in the panel discussion.