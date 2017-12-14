Film `Crazy Castle’ makes viewers of twin cities crazy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The award winning film ‘Crazy Castle’ screened at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) entertained the film lovers with its vibrant characters, elements of suspense and thrill and a entertaining story and received huge appreciation.

The film was screened as a part of five-day Iranian Film Festival started from December 11 and continues to entertain the film lovers from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The festival was arranged by the Cultural Consulate at Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan in collaboration with Cultural Center of Islamic Republic of Iran in Rawalpindi, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa.

A large number of film lovers from twin cities throng the venue to watch the film which featured a group of people who met on social media face the consequences of the crime committed by a member of the group.

The story of the film, directed by Abolhassan Davoodi, also conveyed a moral lesson that when one of the group members commits any crime, the rest of them must work together to solve it otherwise it will impact all of them.

According to the story, a group of young online community members roam the city of Tehran looking for a good time. What starts as a prank unfolds into a complicated situation as they become entangled in blackmail.

While during their efforts to escape their predicament, the remnants of their troubled past surface again in their lives. Examining the true meaning of friendship and the way we portray ourselves on social media, Crazy Castle is a riveting and some time harrowing journey which will have you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Talking to APP, Executive Director, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said Iran is among the important film making countries and this film was related to protecting the society against use of drugs, corruption and social evils.

She said presence of a number of film fans from twin cities at the venue to watch these films reflect their interest and the fact that they want such entertaining activities.

During five-day festival, various films including ‘So Far, So Close’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘A Cube of Sugar’, and ‘Crazy Castle were also screened’.

The award winning Film, ‘Where are my shoes?’ will be screened on Friday, which is the concluding day of the festival.

‘Where Are My Shoes?’ (2016), directed by Kioumars Pourahmad, focuses on an old man whose wife and daughter lose touch with him. He suffers a memory loss that is attributed to onset of Alzheimer.