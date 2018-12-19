ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):A total of 1,244 complaints regarding illegal and unauthorized transactions through ATMs and Internet Banking Fund
Transfer (IBFT) have been received by FIA from Jan 1, to November 11, 2018, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi told Senate on Wednesday.
FIA receives 1,244 complaints of illegal and unauthorised transactions through ATMs and IBFT from Jan to Nov this year
