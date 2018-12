ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar Tuesday said that National Finance Commission Award (NFC) meeting would be summoned after completion of its membership.

In the Senate, the minister said, “We have already received nominations from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and

Balochistan provinces and still waiting the nomination (of its member) from

Sindh Province.”

The meeting will be summoned immediately after receiving the nomination from the Sindh province.