FDI recorded increase of 154 percent during months of July –Aug

Islamabad, October 11, (APP):Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recorded increase of

154 percent during the first two months of current financial year

2017-18 as compared to the corresponding period of last financial

years 2015-16.

During July-Aug 2017 period ,the net FDI inflow into the country is

US$ 457.2 million against $ 179.4 million during July- Aug 2016 and

over overall the power and communication sectors attracted the major

inward FDI, Additional Secretary and Spokesman of Board of Investment

(BOI) Shah Jahan Shah told APP here on Wednesday.

He said that Investment Facilities Center (IFCs) would also be

established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar to provide

modern facilities to investors.

SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import

without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

The spokesman of BOI said that all steps would be taken for the

industrial growth in the country.

He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures with

foreign investors to learn the international best practices of

managerial skills and technology.

He said that Special Economic Zones would lead to create employment

opportunities and development in the area.

Replying to a question, the government is working on a plan for

reconstruction and modernization of Board of Investment (BOI) for

introducing the best international practices to provide conducive

environment for investment, he said.

In this regard, consultative committee had been formed, which consists

of senior officials of establishment division and BOI to review and

execute the reconstruction plan of BOI on modern lines,

He said according to plan, BOI wanted to hire experts to deal with

different sectors including legal, export, investment, Special

Economic Zones (SEZs) and marketing and branding experts to enhance

the capacity and modernization of the institution.

He said that experts for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be hired

for initiating the projects to attract investment and provide

conducive business environment.

He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors in

Special Economic Zones (SEZs).”

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab, Sindh and one in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

The government has identified 46 economic zones throughout the country

in different regions. Seven of the economic zones are approved.

BOI spokesman said that nine prioritized industrial zones had been

proposed for high tech industry meant to enhance the export and

employment opportunities to the people in the country.