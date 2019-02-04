ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lambasted the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), for lavish spending on mega projects including Orange Line train.
Expressing dismay over using three billion dollars for Orange Line train, in a private news channel programe, the minister said that there was still need to spend 15 to 18 billion rupees for running the train project for the people of Lahore.
Fawad lambasts PML-N govt for lavish spending on mega projects, Orange line train
