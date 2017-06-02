FATA merger decision into KP to take logical conclusion: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan Friday said reforms and decision regarding merger
of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was an achievement of present government and it
would be taken to its logical conclusion.
He was talking to Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial
President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Engr Ameer
Muqam, who called on him here.
The minister said maintenance of law and order in KP and
socio-economic development of people were among the foremost
priorities of government.
He said efforts and role of federal government for past four
years towards security of the province, political stability and
development is a clear manifestation that journey to development can
only be ensured through practical steps and not through mere slogans
and claims.
The two leaders discussed overall situation of the country,
especially the politics in KP, development projects in province
and FATA reforms.
Chaudhry Nisar underlined need for proactive role of party
workers towards highlighting and resolution of real issues of
people of the province.
The minister said he would visit Peshawar in next few days
and future strategy would be formulated in consultation with party
leadership.
