Fata being linked with CPEC, polio eradicated from tribal areas: Governor

PESHAWAR, May 16 (APP): KP Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar
Jhagra said here on Tuesday Fata was being linked CPEC through link roads that would
usher a new era of progress and prosperity in tribal areas.
He said provision of basic amenities of life to tribal people was the
top most priority of the government and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
would help improve the overall economic and industrial prosperity of tribal population.
He expressed these views while talking to Engr Amir Muqam, the Prime
Minister’s advisor and PML(N) KP President who called on him here at Governor House
Peshawar.
The Governor said eradication of polio was the top priority of the
government and this disease was eliminated from tribal areas due to government’s
effective strategies.
He said focus was being given on curricular and co-curricular activities
in schools besides holding of sports galas and festivals to provide healthy atmosphere to
youth.
The Governor said tube wells in FATA has been shifted to solar energy
that would not only help save electricity for industrial, agriculture and domestic
consumers besides ensuring provision of clean drinking water to tribal people.
Street lights run through solar system have been installed in Bajaur
Agency’s Khar, adding that restoration of infrastructure in Fata besides others projects
would help improve socio-economic conditions of tribesmen.
