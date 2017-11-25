Over 250 injured in Faizabad operation shifted to hospitals

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP)::Around 256 civilians and security personnel Saturday were shifted to different hospitals of the twin cities of

Rawalpindi and Islamabad on receiving injuries during the law enforcement agencies operation against the sit-in

protesters here at the Faizabad Interchange.

According to hospital sources, 186 injured received treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

(PIMS) and 22 at Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) in Islamabad, and 47 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in

Rawalpindi.

They said 106 civilians, 89 policemen and 57 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were moved to the

hospitals, who received injuries mainly due to the stones pelted by the protesters or suffocation from tear-gas.

The sources said some 73 policemen, 60 FC personnel and 52 civilians were shifted to PIMS for treatment

while 12 policemen and 10 civilians were moved to FGPC. Similarly, 43 civilians and four policemen were

admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

It may be mentioned that two main hospitals of the federal capital – FGPC and PIMS – and major hospitals of Rawalpindi were put on high alert in the wake of operation against the sit-in protesters.

Hospital managements had deployed additional medical and para medical staff with extra beds to ensure provision of the best medical cover to the injured, besides ensuring provision of sufficient quantity of medicines.

Similarly, ambulances had been arranged to shift injured persons from Faizabad to the hospitals and providing

other medical services during the police operation.

The operation started early Saturday morning on the directives of the Islamabad High Court to get the Faizabad Interchange vacated from the protesters, who had been staging the sit-in for the last three weeks paralyzing the twin cities. Heavy contingents of police and FC took part in the operation.