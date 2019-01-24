Extreme weather hit 60 million people worldwide in 2018: Report

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 24 (APP):With some 60 million people affected by extreme weather in 2018 world wide, according to a new study, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) Thursday called for better management of the problem.

The study cited by the agency, the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED), showed that earthquakes and tsunamis claimed more lives than any other type of hazard, with over 10,000 lives lost in the last year; whilst floods, droughts, storms and wildfires affected more than 57 million.