Exports increase 25 pc to Rs1805 bln in 1st half

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The exports from the country, in rupee term, surged by 24.82 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July-December (2019-20) were recorded at Rs1,805,074 million against the exports of Rs1,446,166 million during July-December (2018-19), showing growth of 24.82 percent, according to the provisional figures released by the bureau.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 7.63 percent during the month of December 2019 and amounted to Rs308,697 million compared to the exports of Rs286,802 million in December 2018.

The exports on month-on-month also increased by 1.19 percent during December 2019 when compared to the exports of Rs312,420 million in November 2019.

Main commodities of exports during December 2019 were knitwear (Rs. 41,324 million), readymade garments (Rs. 39,659 million), bed wear (Rs. 28,564 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 25,759 million), rice others (Rs.20,168 million), rice basmati (Rs. 10,380 million), fruits (Rs. 10,146 million), towels (Rs. 9,506 million), cotton farn (Rs. 9,041 Million) and made-up articles (excl. towels & bed wear) (Rs. 8,846 million).

On the other hand, the Imports into the country during July – December 2019 totaled Rs. 3,635,558 million as against Rs3,604,706 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a slight increase of 0.86%.

Imports into Pakistan during December, 2019 amounted to Rs625,463 million as against Rs609,596 million in December 2018 and Rs612,215 million during November, 2019 showing an increase of 2.6% over December 2018 and by 2.16% over November, 2019.

The Main commodities of imports during December 2019 were petroleum products (Rs. 64,506 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 51,763 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.45,329 million), petroleum crude (Rs. 44,075 million), palm oil (Rs. 25,630 million), plastic materials (Rs.24,441 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs. 22,509 million), iron and steel (Rs. 19,228 million), mobile phone (Rs.18,231 million) and power generating machinery (Rs.15,875 million).