Export of goods to Afghanistan rises 31.02% in Jul-May FY18

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The country’s export of goods to Afghanistan increased by 31.02 percent during July-May (2017-18) to US $1.402 billion against the export of goods worth $1.07 billion in same period of the preceding year.

The import of goods from Afghanistan also witnessed an increase of 117.9 percent as it rose to $118.48 million in 11 months of previous fiscal year from $54.355 million in July-May (2016-17), according to latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On yearly basis, the export of goods to Afghanistan increased to $119.571 million in May 2018, against the exports worth of $115.649 million in same month of previous year, showing an increase of 3.43 percent.

The imports also witnessed an increase of 169 percent which rose to $10.683 million in May 2018 against the imports worth of $3.97 million in same month of last year.

The export of services to Afghanistan during the period under review, also increased by 76 percent to $17.87 million during July-May (2017-18) against export of services worth $10.15 million during same period of last year.

Total import of services from Afghanistan during the corresponding year increased to $13.58 million from $9.9 million during same period of the preceding year.

On yearly basis, the export of services declined from $727,000 in May 2017 to $502,000 in 2018, showing a decline of 30.9 percent.

Similarly the import of services from Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 44.26 percent to $1.15 million in May 2018 from $0.641 million in same month of previous year.