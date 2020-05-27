Ex-PM Abbasi gives Rs. 20 billion subsidy on sugar: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Special Assistant on Accountability and Interior Ministry and chief of the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday exposed former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s role of giving Rs. 20 billion subsidy to the Sugar Mafia, in his tenure.

“Commission’s report is an indictment against Ex-PM Abbasi” Akbar addressing a press conference in Islamabad said, adding, total subsidy of Rs. 29 billion was given to sugar mills in last five years.

Out of Rs. 29 billion, Rs. 2.4 billion subsidy was given by the incumbent Government of Punjab, Akbar said.

He exonerated the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in giving any subsidy on Sugar in its tenure but only allowed to export the surplus sugar, adding, the investigation report of the sugar commission is comprehensive and an eye opener.

He said the credit goes to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who probed sugar scam, collected evidence, made the report public and now going to take corrective measures.

The commission in its report wrote about the subsidy given in 2017 by Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbassi that on the basis of superficial calculations, a subsidy of more than

Rs. 20 billion was allocated from the public exchequer to the sugar mills.

He said Slaman Shahbaz, son of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, was the facilitator who by leading the a cartel of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) manipulated the former PM Abbasi for giving subsidy of Rs. 20 billion.

He said irrespective of their party affiliation, the government would take action against all culprits exposed in the investigation report of the commission.

He said after the publication of the report, the Prime Minster Imran Khan would be briefed in the next week to direct the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other concerned departments to file references in the court of law, in light of the commission’s report.

He said Shahbaz Sharif returned from London to lead the Nation but has

self quarantined himself to avoid appearance in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court to face corruption charges against him, adding, no matter what Shahbaz Sharif would have to submit before the court of law in corruption cases against him.