Evening Courts Bill, 2017 for ICT is under consideration: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The Evening Courts Bill, 2017 for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is under consideration to reduce the pendency of cases in the courts.

It was stated by Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid in written reply to a question during 7th sitting of 41st session of National Assembly Thursday.

The minister said there is no proposal under consideration to keep the courts open round the clock.

There is a huge pendency of cases as against the present strength of judges, he said adding the proposed bill seeks to set up evening courts in the ICT for speedy disposal of cases and clearance of backlog.

To another question about raids of Nationl Accountability Bureau on various entities/places to control corruption, the minister said NAB conducts raids at the entities of accused persons when credible information is available regarding the existence of embezzled money/assets according to the provision of NAO, 1999.

Zahid Hamid said the raids are conducted by raiding team consisting of judicial magistrate, concerned investigating, security prsonnel and local police.

The recovered amount is considered as case property till the finality of the case from the court of law.

The case properties are kept under safe custody ‘Maal Khana’ and the

cash recovered is kept in the vault of the State Bank of Pakistan after duly scrutinized in the presence of judicial magistrate and remain there till the conclusion of legal proceedings from the court of competent jurisdiction.

However, on the finality of case from the courts of law, the minister

said the received amount is surrendered/deposed in the concerned exchequer after the approval of competent authority.