Even if all parties join hands, they cannot defeat PTI: Imran

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Sunday said even if all the political parties join hands, the PTI would still defeat them in the general election on July 25.

Addressing a public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah here, he urged masses that instead of focusing on candidates, they should vote for ideology.

The PTI chief said conspiracy against institutions was tantamount to conspiracy against the country.

Imran Khan further said, in the past 10 years, the country’s debt had touched the highest level, adding no major projects were initiated during this period.

He said the nation had got the opportunity to change their destiny on July 25, therefore, people should come out of their homes on election day to cast their vote.

Imran Khan said the prices of oil, gas, electricity and essential commodities had been witnessing a hike and dollars had also reached Rs 130.

The PTI chief said Karachi used to set the trend of country’s polities, but now it was facing numerous problems. He urged the people of Karachi not to repeat the past mistake and vote for the

PTI.

He said, if elected to power, the PTI would resolve the problems of the city, and introduce a system where mayor would be directly elected by the people.

The PTI chairman lauded Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers for

the restoration of peace in the metropolis.

Imran Khan said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was faced with many problems in 2013, but the PTI government after coming into power introduced reforms in different sectors which benefited common man.

He said the PTI government improved the system of police, education and also helped in reducing poverty besides planting trees in the province.