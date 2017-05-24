Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom elected WHO chief; Pakistani candidate lost

UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (APP): The World Health Assembly, the

decision-making body of the United Nations health agency, has elected

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia as the new Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) that helps sets health priorities worldwide.

“Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was nominated by the Government of Ethiopia, and will begin his five-year term on 1 July 2017,” WHO said in a statement following the afternoon vote in the 194-member body .

Among his previous positions, Dr. Tedros, 52, was Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and, prior, Minister of Health.

He succeeds China’s Dr. Margaret Chan, who has been at the helm of WHO for 10 years.

Tedros led all three rounds of voting and won 133 votes in the third round to 50 polled by Britain’s David Nabarro. There were two abstentions.

The third candidate, Dr Sania Nishtar, a Pakistani cardiologist and

expert in non-communicable diseases on the other hand, was eliminated after a first round with 38 vote.

Dr. Tedros, the new WHO head, also served as Chair of the Global Fund

and of the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership Board (RBM), where he secured “record funding” for the two organizations and created the Global Malaria Action Plan, which expanded RBM’s reach beyond Africa to Asia and Latin America, according to the UN agency.

In her final address as head of the organization yesterday, Dr. Chan

urged WHO to “remember the people” behind the facts and figures, and took personal responsibility for the WHO’s delayed response in 2014 to the Ebola outbreak in East Africa.