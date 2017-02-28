Erdogan arrives to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President of Turkey Recep Tayyip

Erdogan was accorded a very warm welcome upon his arrival here on

Tuesday to participate in the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization

(ECO) Summit.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal received the

visiting dignitary at the Nur Khan Air Base. Turkish President was

accompanied by his spouse. Mayor Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz and

other high officials were also present on the occasion.

The president was presented a 21-gun-salute on his arrival.

A red carpet was rolled out for President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan, while a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed

Forces presented a guard of honour to him.

National anthems of Turkey and Pakistan were also played

on the occasion.