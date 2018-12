ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):The Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, in a remarkable progress, have made 13 oil and gas discoveries in different part of the country during the last four months. “As per the initial assessment, the new finds’ overall rate of gas flow is around 105.18 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day) and 5358 bbl (barrels) oil per day,” official sources in Petroleum and Natural Resources Division of the Energy Ministry told APP here Thursday.