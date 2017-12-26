Ensuring health facilities to masses foremost priorties of government: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said provision of adequate health facilities to public foremost priorities of the government.

Chairing a briefing on revamping of Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi here at PM House, the Prime Minister said the federal government would provide best possible support to the Hospital enabling it to serve the community in a more efficient manner.

The Director General Military Lands and Cantonments briefed the Prime Minister about health facilities being provided to the residents as well as non-residents at the Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi.

He also briefed the meeting about plans for renovation and setting up of modern medical equipment to ensure better health services to people especially the poor.

The Prime Minister was informed that besides making the existing 500-bed health facility fully functional, the establishment of a medical college was also included in the up-gradation plans.

Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the briefing.