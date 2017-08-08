Enemy trying to create instability in country: CM

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that present circumstances require
emergency measures as the enemy is trying to create
instability in the country, therefore, concerned institutions
and agencies should render their duties with devotion and
dedication.
He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting
here on Tuesday to review law and order situation in the
province.
Preliminary report regarding the incident of Outfall
Road blast was presented in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that
necessary steps should be taken for the protection of life
and property of people and effective implementation of evolved
security plan should be ensured. He directed the officials
concerned that entry and exit points of the province should
be strictly monitored and proper checking of vehicles coming
to Punjab and Lahore should be carried out.
“We all have to work jointly to foil the nefarious designs
of the enemy”, he added. He directed to continue the monitoring
of security steps taken for the protection of life and property
of citizens.
Shehbaz Sharif said that incident of Outfall Road blast
was very tragic and directed that a comprehensive report should
be presented at the earliest by investigating the incident
from all aspects and strict legal action be taken against the
responsible persons along with their immediate arrest. He said
that best treatment facilities should be continuously provided
to the injured and necessary facilities should also be provided
to their attendants.
The Chief Minister inquired the officers concerned present
in the meeting that despite of clear instructions, why did the
truck stand not shifted to other place from Sagian? He ordered
to shift the truck stand to some other place at the earliest
and said that instead of waiting for his instructions, the
concerned departments should automatically perform their
responsibilities. He expressed deep sense of sorrow over the
human loss and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences
to the heirs.
Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Ghadi, Jehangir
Khanzada, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA, Additional Chief Secretary,
Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Inspector General of Police
and officers concerned attended the meeting.
