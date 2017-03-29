Elite, Ghauri clubs win matches

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Elite and Ghauri Clubs earned victories in the matches of the 1st Mayor Football Cup 2017 being played here at different venues of the Federal Capital.

Elite Club beat Model Town Club by 1-0 at T&T G-8/4 Ground.

Haseeb scored the lone goal for Elite club in 62minutes of the game. The Match Commissioner of the match was Shahid Siddique while Referees included Ibrahim, Noman and Waqas Tufail.

In the other match played at I-10/2 Ground, Ghauri club beat Gilgit Baltistan club by 2-1. Adil (45 minutes) and Tauseef (53 minutes) goaled for Ghauri club while Zarak scored the only goal for Gilgit Baltistan club in 15minutes of the game. The Match Commissioner of the match was Muhammad Ilyas while referees included Dilawar Hussain, Hafiz Waqas and Ali Nawaz.

A total of 24 league matches will be played from April 2 to 10 in the tournament. Pre-quarter finals and quarter finals will be played from April 12 to 18. Semi finals will be played on April 19 and 20 while the third position match and final will be played on April 21 and 22, respectively.

The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, runner-up will get Rs 50,000 while the third position team will bag Rs 25,000.