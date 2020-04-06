Elements, trying to disrupt national unity, not friends of masses: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said some elements, trying to disrupt national unity at a time when the country was fighting coronavirus, were not friends of the people.

In a series of tweets in response of the press conference by Pakistan Muslim

League-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said some leaders in the opposition were busy in getting political mileage from current situation when the nation was fighting coronavirus.

She said it would be better if Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi refrained from expressing their myopic views during

war against the coronavirus.

She said that due to the corruption of previous rulers, Pakistan’s economy

had nearly collapsed.

She reminded Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that inquiry into the flour shortage

and sugar price hike had been initiated on the orders of the Prime Minister

Imran Khan, and the government took the bold step to make report public by uploading it n the PID website.

She said that Imran Khan had vowed to let people know the real facts

and this move has stunned the opposition.