Electronic waste poses “growing risk” to human health, UN warns

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (APP):The growing volume of electronic waste, including discarded products with a battery or plug, such as mobile phones, laptops, televisions, refrigerators and electrical toys, poses a major threat to the environment and human health, the United Nations warned Thursday

“Environmental protection is one of the three pillars of sustainable development, E-waste management is an urgent issue in today’s digitally dependent world, where use of electronic devices is ever increasing,” Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), said in a statement.