Eight matches decided in All Pakistan Open tennis

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):Eight matches were decided in men’s
singles of the Nayaza All Pakistan Open tennis championship as
rain washed out most of the matches here on Tuesday at PLTA
Bagh-e-Jinnah grass courts.
Following are the results of the first round matches:
Aqeel Khan beat Ejaz Ahmad Khan 6-2, 6-2; Shehzad Khan
beat Israr Gul 6-2, 6-3; Muzamil Murtaza beat Ahmad Babar
6-1, 6-4; Mudassar Murtaza beat Mian Mohammad Bilal 6-1, 6-3;
Abdaal Haider beat M Waqas Malik 7-5, 7-6, Usman Rafique beat
Faizan Khurram 6-3, 6-4, Heera Ashiq beat Ahmad Kamil 6-2, 6-1
and Yousaf Khan beat Shehzad paf 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, Rashid Malik
and a sizeable crowd watched the matches.
