Eight matches decided in All Pakistan Open tennis

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):Eight matches were decided in men’s

singles of the Nayaza All Pakistan Open tennis championship as

rain washed out most of the matches here on Tuesday at PLTA

Bagh-e-Jinnah grass courts.

Following are the results of the first round matches:

Aqeel Khan beat Ejaz Ahmad Khan 6-2, 6-2; Shehzad Khan

beat Israr Gul 6-2, 6-3; Muzamil Murtaza beat Ahmad Babar

6-1, 6-4; Mudassar Murtaza beat Mian Mohammad Bilal 6-1, 6-3;

Abdaal Haider beat M Waqas Malik 7-5, 7-6, Usman Rafique beat

Faizan Khurram 6-3, 6-4, Heera Ashiq beat Ahmad Kamil 6-2, 6-1

and Yousaf Khan beat Shehzad paf 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, Rashid Malik

and a sizeable crowd watched the matches.