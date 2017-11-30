Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated with religious fervor on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):(CURTAIN RAISER)

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) would be observed across the country with traditional religious zeal on Friday.

The government and religious organizations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities including, Milad processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to celebrate the annual event. The sacred day will begin with offering special prayers in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah. Numerous Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions will be taken out across the country and ‘Mahafil-e-Milad’ would be held to celebrate the occasion.

All city streets and roads including bazaars and shopping centres, government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) have been illuminated creatively across the country.

Gates have been erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns of the country in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. Private and public buildings have beautifully been illuminated with colourful lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred day.

Many vendors have set up colourful stalls with unique collection of badges, stickers, flags and banners inscribed with religious slogans, to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) across the country.

Federal, provincial governments have already prepared contingency security plans with coordination of other law enforcement agencies to guard the processions and other events to be held on the day.

Special checking of the route would be completed before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad would clear the route on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In Islamabad, more than 2,000 police personnel, including 300 traffic policemen, will perform security duties on Eid Miladun Nabi in federal capital, while special teams of Rangers, crime investigation department (CID) and special branch police will assist in the smooth performance of their duties.

The main procession would start from Sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and would culminate near the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara Market, will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment of law enforcement personnel.

There would be strict monitoring of the main procession while Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have also been installed to ensure the security. Parking of vehicles would not be allowed at the route of the procession.

No one would be allowed to stand on the rooftops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main procession while armed police personnel would be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings. Police patrolling had also been enhanced in many areas.

The faithful would be checked with metal detectors and walk through gates would be installed at the entry points of the processions. The route of the main procession would be sealed completely and streets on the route would also be barricaded

In Rawalpindi, as many as 3,500 policemen will be deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure security for the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The main procession route, DAV College Chowk, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Bansaa Wala Chowk and Buni Chowk would be barricaded and no vehicular traffic would be allowed to go ahead from these Chowks. All the traffic would be diverted on other routes.

Murree Road diversions would be at Rialto Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk underpass, Naz Cinema Chowk, Rawal Road Turn, Double Road, Gungmandi near City police station and at other main Chowks.