Egyptian players clinch Pakistan Open Squash Men, Women Titles

APP72-02 KARACHI: December 02 - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force alongwith the finalists of Golootlo and Serena Hotels Pakistan Open Squash Championship 2018 at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex. APP

KARACHI, Dec 02 (APP):Both Egyptians Karim Abdel Gawad and Yathreb Adel were crowned Pakistan Open Squash Champions in Men and Women categories respectively.
The finals of championship were played at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club here on Sunday.
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.