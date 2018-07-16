ECP urges candidates to abide by code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):A high level meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, to discuss the code of conduct relating to holding of public rallies, processions and election activities by political parties and candidates.

The meeting was held in light of the instructions issued by Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk during his visit to Quetta on Sunday directing ECP to launch an awareness campaign of code of conduct issued by ECP pertaining to public rallies, processions and election activities, said a press release.

It was decided to make an appeal to all political parties and candidates to abide by the code of conduct notified by ECP for holding public rallies, processions and election activities.

The meeting expressed the hope that political parties and candidates would keep the local administration in loop about their election activities, as per the code of conduct.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary Interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem and senior officials of ECP also attended the meeting.