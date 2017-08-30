ECP strictly monitoring code of conduct for NA 120 bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

on Wednesday said that the commission was strictly monitoring the code

of conduct for bye-election NA-120 Lahore-III.

According to ECP, the commission’s 27-official monitoring teams

have been sending reports to the ECP frequently about the said constituency

on time to time.

He said that these teams reach the place on complaint of violation

of code of conduct for investigation and send its report to the concerned

Returning Officer, District Returning Officer, Provincial Election

Commissioner Punjab and Central Cell established at Election Commission

Islamabad Secretariat.

It said that on receiving reports from monitoring team, the ECP

respond promptly by taking action to stop any such violation.

It said that the commission had issued code of conduct for the bye election on August 1 along with election schedule. It added special instructions had been issued to the candidates and important government departments.

The commission said that in order to ensure implementation of code

of conduct, the ECP had taken several measures and Returning Officer

NA-120 on receiving complaints from opponent candidates had served several notices on political workers on violation of code of conduct.

It said that the ECP will not allow any candidate or political party

to violate code of conduct. It added there will be zero tolerance and strict

action will be taken in accordance with the law if any candidate, public

representative, department or political party is involved in any such

violation.