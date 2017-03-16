ECP decision not clean chit to Imran, Tareen: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister of State, Marriyum Aurangzeb

Thursday said the Election Commission has disposed off the

disqualification references against PTI chairman Imran Khan and his

deputy Jehangir Tareen on technical grounds and it should not be

construed as clean chit to the PTI leaders.

Addressing a news conference along with PML-N leaders Daniyal

Aziz, Talal Chaudhry and Maiza Hameed, she said Imran Khan had

challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission on hearing

the reference against him and his party leaders by saying that it

was not eligible to ask him about the financial matters of the past.

She lamented that the PTI chairman lectures others on honesty

and morality day and night but he did not present himself for

accountability and refused to disclose his financial resources and

dealings before the Election Commission by raising questions about

the maintainability and admissibility of the references.

“The Election Commission dismissed the reference on technical

grounds as Imran Khan refused to give answers to the questions

raised in the reference,” she noted.

She said it is an irony that Imran Khan himself claimed that

he borrowed money from his former wife Jemima Khan for buying

property in Bani Gala but was unwilling to share details in the

Election Commission.

Imran Khan should stop holding a court outside the courts just

with the purpose to spread lies and mislead the nation, she added.

She said, Prime Minister and his family made themselves

answerable in the court for 70 years of businesses.

The Prime Minister did not use his legal and constitutional

rights and did not seek waiver in the case in Supreme Court on the

basis of admissibility, maintainability and exemptions which he

enjoyed under the Constitution.

She said Imran Khan did not like the democracy in which he is

in the opposition, rather he only wanted that kind of democracy in

which he was made the Prime Minister.

She reminded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted

financial record and tax details of his father, his children and

himself before the Supreme Court while Imran Khan continued to play

politics on the issue.

Imran Khan repeatedly told lies and failed to submit any

evidence in the case of Panama Papers in the Supreme Court,she said

adding Imran Khan made it a habit to constantly tell lies and hurl

baseless allegations.

She noted that Imran Khan has not been accepting Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq as Speaker National Assembly since 2013,but it does not make

a difference as the latter had defeated him repeatedly in the

elections of 2002, 2013 and in the bye elections and was re-elected

as speaker by his party.

The minister said Imran Khan was in a state of distress and

has lost patience which was visible during his media talks.

Talking about Imran Khan’s objection about presence of Maryam

Nawaz at a women caucus meeting, Marriyum corrected Imran Khan and

stated that Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest of the event

and Maryam Nawaz was the key note speaker.

“Imran Khan should not be jealous of Maryam Nawaz as she

ruled hearts of the people and introduced first ever health care

programme and educational reforms in the country under the vision of

the prime minister.”

She said Pakistan Muslim League-N taught its members how to

show respect to women.

Marriyum predicted that Nawaz Sharif and his party PML-N will

again win in the general elections in 2018 on the basis of their

performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Daniyal Aziz, MNA said that Imran

Khan through his press conference tried to befool the masses by

claiming that he and Jehangir Tareen have been given clean chit but

that was contrary to the fact.

He said that Imran Khan has always told lies to the nation and

introduced the unhealthy culture of insulting political opponents.

“Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen have taken refuge behind

maintainability of the case in the Election Commission and the case

was disposed of on technical grounds,” he added.

Imran claims that others live in palaces but he himself has

been living in a 300-kanal mansion in Bani Gala,Daniyal Aziz added.

He said that today Imran claimed that he brought money from

abroad to Pakistan but in his statement in the Supreme Court, he

stated that he did not bring any money to Pakistan which exposed his

earlier claim.

Imran owned flats worth hundreds of millions of rupees which

were not declared in his assets statements. Imran himself has

confessed that he owned off-shore company and evaded taxes for

several years for which he should be held accountable.

He said that Imran took the plea that the case was related to

transactions and purchases before the elections and the Election

Commission had no powers to question him about his financial matters

before 2013 elections.

On the contrary,the Prime Minister and his family have given

documentary proofs of their properties and paid taxes for past 70

years.

Daniyal said that the case is not finished as the PML-N has

the legal right to challenge the verdict at relevant forums.

He said the case of PTI foreign funding was filed before the

Panama papers leaks and PML-N did not bring the matter to Election

Commission.

Daniyal Aziz said that Imran’s legal counsel intentionally

delayed the case proceedings to buy time for Imran Khan.

Daniyal Aziz said that Jehangir Tareen was a notorious corrupt

person who admitted his wrong doings in a letter to the Securities

and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and not only returned the Rs 70 million minted through insider trading but also the fine.

The legal counsel of PTI confessed in the court that their

case was neither about corruption, money laundering nor about tax

evasion but contradictions in the statements of the Prime Minister.

He said that by taking refuge behind maintainability, Imran

and his party have backtracked from their 18 year old stance.

He said that Imran and Jehangir Tareen were the only two

politicians who have admitted their corruption and money laundering

in writing.

Talal Chaudhry said that title of today’s press conference

should be contradiction in statements and misdeeds of Imran Khan,

adding when time for giving proofs of his innocence came, Imran took

refuge in technical issues.

Imran used to say that he will never hide behind technical

grounds but in the very first case he had to challenge the

maintainability of the case. Imran did not file replies to any of

the questions raised by the PML-N in Election Commission case, he

said.

About two weeks ago,Imran had termed Election Commission a

part of the PML-N team but today he and his cronies were very happy

and giving wrong impression of winning the case.

The Election Commission has not given Imran and Jehangir

Tareen clean chit but disposed of the case on basis of

maintainability. He said that Imran Khan could not provide required

documents about Bani Gala palace.

He said Jehangir Tareen should tell the nation how he

purchased personal planes and became a billionaire from a lecturer.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif provided documentary

proofs and evidences about his family business for past 70 years but

Imran failed to provide proofs of only past seven years.

Maiza Hameed, MNA said that Imran Khan was suffering from

Maryam Nawaz phobia and considered her a threat to his political

future.

Imran should understand that elections are not won on the

basis of allegations but with performance.

Replying to questions of the media persons, Talal Chaudhry

said that the PML-N does not believe in lock downs and use of

abusive language, and it will continue its struggle within the legal

framework.

He said that Imran has been threatening national institutions

but Nawaz Sharif has always worked for strengthening them.

To another question, he said that PML-N leader Javed Latif has

tendered apology over his remarks on the floor of the National

Assembly as the party believed in respect of the women.

He said that the people have high expectations from the PML-N

as it was a party of respectable persons.